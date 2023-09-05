EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 20 alleged internet fraudsters.

Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency’s head, media & publicity, said the suspects were arrested on September 1, 2023, at Ologolo and Idi–Ishin areas of Ibadan, Oyo State following intelligence on their fraudulent activities.

The suspects are Mustapha Adeyemi Afeez, Oluyombo Tunde Ayomide, Ayanwola Tobi, Oni Joseph Promise, Osifeso Tijesunimi David, Anthony Lucky Daniel, OLanrenwaju Selim Adebowale and Ezekiel Olawole Kolawole.

Read also: EFCC brutalize citizen after freely turning himself in – Lawyer

Others include Abaka Clitus, Adeyinka Wande Ajayi, Gbolahan Lanre Ayinde, Abeeb Rilwan Bidemi, Augustine Okoh, Ayanwonla Omotayo Olaoluwa, Azeez Ibrahim Olamide, Ayanwola Segun Victor, Onifade Ridwan Olabisi, Abaka Moses, Aladelusi Adeyinka Temitope Mathew and Abolaji Muiz Ajibola.

Items recovered include three Toyota Camry cars, an unregistered grey-coloured Toyota RAV 4, laptop computers, and several mobile phones, among others.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.