Edo youths rally for Peter Obi

Inhabitants of Edo North senatorial district on Saturday threw their weight behind the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate vying for Nigeria’s top seat of power.

The residents of the axis are popularly called the Afemai people and the district, which comprises six local government areas, is a home to many political bigwigs, including Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, two-time governor and former National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and many others.

The dwellers, tagged “Obi-Datti movement” in their numbers in Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area, marched through the city, chanted Obi and held posters carrying photos of the presidential candidate and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.