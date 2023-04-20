Edo warns residents against use of Norvasc 5mg tablets

The Edo State government has warned residents against the sale and usage of Norvasc 5mg tablets produced by United States-based drug developer, Viatris Inc.

Obehi Akoria, Edo State commissioner for health, in a statement, said the warnings followed the alert by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) after iron wire was discovered in samples taken from the shipment.

Akoria urged persons, pharmaceutical outlets and health facilities who may have any of the batches of Norvasc 5 mg tablets in stock to immediately dispose of them using the appropriate channels.

According to her, “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued an alert and warning that the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the recall of six million tablets from two batches of Norvasc 5 mg tablets produced by U.S-based drug developer Viatris Inc, following the discovery of iron wires in samples taken from the shipment and claims from Taiwan Norvasc users that the tablets when cut into halves contain iron wire.

“The above information makes the two batches of Norvasc 5mg tablets substandard. Please be vigilant. Do not use this product,” the commissioner said.