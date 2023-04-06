Edo court counters suspension of LP’s chair, Abure

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City has restrained the Labour Party (LP) from implementing the suspension issued by some of its party members on Julius Abure, the national chairman of the party, till the determination of a motion on notice.

In the motion exparte obtained by our reporter in Benin City, Justice Emmanuel Ahamioje issued the restraining order on Wednesday while ruling in an ex-parte application filed by George Igbokwe, SAN.

The court’s order came against the backdrop of a restraining order issued by the high court of the Federal Capital Territory, temporarily stopping Julius Abure; Farouk Ibrahim, National Secretary; and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party for alleged forgery.

BusinessDay reports that some party members of ward 3 Arue-Uromi in Edo state had earlier announced the suspension of the LP national chairman.

But, in a suit, with reference number HCU/21/2023 filed by Julius Abure and three others against Labour Party and two others, the claimants, among other relief sought, prayed for an order of interim injunction “restraining Labour Party (3rd defendants) from acting or executing and/or implementing the purported notice of suspension issued by the 1st and 2nd defendants over the subject matter of this suit, pending the determination of the motion on notice.”

The presiding judge, consequently, considered the motion ex parte and adjourned the case to Tuesday, April 25 for hearing of the motion on notice.

“Accordingly, I hereby make an order of interim injunction restraining Labour Party from acting on, executing and implementing the purported notice of suspension issued by the 1st and 2nd defendants over the subject matter of this suit pending the determination of the motion on notice,” the judge said.