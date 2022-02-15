Edo communities cry out over continuous herders’ attack

Residents of 14 communities in Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State on Tuesday said they have been rendered homeless and forced to seek refuge in neighbouring villages due to the ceaseless activities of suspected herdsmen.

The dwellers, in a distress call addressed to Governor Godwin Obaseki, called on the state government to mobilize security operatives into the affected communities with a view to restoring peace to the axis.

The recent protest came against the backdrop of a bill to prohibit open grazing of cattle that was sent by the governor to the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Johnbull Ewaremi, spokesperson of the affected communities and convener, save ovia group, said people from the communities are now Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) scampering for safety and faced with hunger because they have not been able to access their farms and reap from where they have sown.

“We, the peace-loving people of Okokhuo, Emah, Agemokpae, Iguohoro, Ugbokuli, Agekpanu, Okoghohon, Abumwmere II, Ugboke, Ariyan, Okokodo, Oshodin, Iguogho, Igolo and other communities, have today, February 15, come out in our numbers to protest against the unprovoked attacks and killings by unidentified herdsmen.

“For decades, our people who are majorly involved in agricultural activities have lived peaceably among themselves without issues. We have coexistence with other tribes and ethnic nationalities in peace and unity, to the extent that they enjoy indigenous rights and privileges.

“Lately, we have come under attacks from unidentified herdsmen who came through the forest, sacked the dwellers of some of the communities, destroyed property, burnt houses and farms and caused their herds to feed on our farm produce.

“As if these were not enough, they have continued their unwholesome mindlessness by killing, maiming, raping of innocent farmers who are out to seek for daily bread,” Ewaremi said.

“Your Excellency, as we speak now, there is no single soul in Abumwenre II and Igolo community because these marauders have vowed to kill anyone who steps in there and have also made these communities their camps,” he added.