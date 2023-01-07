Ebonyi to get limestone granule factory

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved funds for the establishment of a limestone granule factory at Okpoto community Ishielu council area of Ebonyi State.

The state Governor David Umahi disclosed this Thursday in Uburu while receiving stakeholders from the area.

While appreciating the Ishielu people for their support to his Government he announced that the industry came with arrangements for constant electricity power supply in Okpoto and neighboring communities of the State.

“Let me announce to the Ishielu people, and it is good news: before the next two weeks, you will be having constant power supply along those corridors, from Okpoto to Isu, to Onicha.

“We have 60 brand new MVA produced by the Niger Delta Power Holding.

“The Federal Government has mobilized contractors to start building the factory for limestone granules in Okpoto.

Read also: CalledOut Music welcomes New Year with London concert schedule

“Mr. President has also approved money for the contractors to take that light from Okpoto through the corridors to Isu, Onicha”.

On the reported outbreak of Cholera in the area, the governor urged Obinna Onwe, the chairman and stakeholders of the council to take definite actions to contain the disease, pledging to sink a reasonable number of Boreholes in the area to stem waterborne diseases.

Governor Umahi further called on the coming government to consider tackling headlong, the water challenges facing the States.

He however recommended the adoption of an isolated approach by investing in small community water projects.

He commended his predecessor, Martin Elechi for his passion for solving the perennial water problems in the state, but noted that solving the problem demands isolated solutions rather than a general approach.

He further regretted that the functionality of the Oferekpe Water Scheme has continuously been hampered by some construction defects and theft of equipment by ministerial staff and others.

“I think that the next administration should look into small water projects for Communities until we get to maturity.

“Where we have water we can get from the streams, purify and reticulate, and where we have none, we can sink boreholes.”