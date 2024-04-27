CP Adeoye pulls out of service, bags Anambra citizenship

Aderemi Adeoye, commissioner of Police, Anambra State on Saturday bowed out of the force after 35 years of meritorious service to the country.

Adeoye pulled out at a colourful ceremony held at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

In his speech, he thanked the Police Force and Nigeria for giving him the opportunity to serve and also investing in him both at home and abroad while in service.

Adeoye said in the course of service he served in Niger Delta where he fought militancy for five years, led the Police mobile force in Maiduguri Boko Haram for two-and-half years and also led a combined force against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) insurgency in the five Southeast states as a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

According to him, “it is to the glory of God that none of these direct confrontations with guns and bombs left a scar on me.

“I thank Nigeria and Police for investing in me and giving me the opportunity to serve.”

Adeoye expressed gratitude to the people of Anambra for their hospitality and love, describing the state as his second home.

He said that the less than two percent who took to criminality could not be used to define the people of Anambra as they were hardworking and positive-minded people who do not indulge in idling away their time.

“It has been a unique privilege serving Anambra; serving as CP Anambra is the coronation of my career.

“Anambra people are warm and hospitable, kind and generous. I can never open my mouth to speak ill of Anambra, if I do, God will judge me.

“To the Nigeria Police, Anambra Command, I salute you, my officers are gallant.

“I thank my colleagues in sister security agencies, all these I have said were achieved with their cooperation, I owe this honour to them all,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Chukwuma Soludo said that Adeoye came to Anambra and played his role gallantly.

Soludo, who was represented by his Deputy, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, said that Adeoye led the onslaught as his administration took the war to the insurgents in their camps.

He also said that the CP came at a time when his administration was tackling the height of insecurity with one third of the state under captivity of insurgents.

“If it were in our hands we would say, let this continue but there is always a time to come and a time to go.

“For your contributions to the state, a street has been named after you by stakeholders with many awards .

“You are no longer a visitor to Anambra, you are now a citizen,” he said.

Traditional Rulers, captains of industry, Yoruba Community, Hausa Community, women groups and many others took turns to celebrate Adeoye in various ways; he touched their lives in the course of service at a grandiose reception held at the Internal Convention Centre.

A book, titled, ‘X-ray of CP Aderemi Adeoye’s Leadership Principle, Eulogy To A Gallant Officer’ written by Sgt Chinenye Obi was unveiled at the event.