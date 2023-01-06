CalledOut Music welcomes New Year with London concert schedule

Shortly after releasing ‘Ese’, his thanksgiving and single, Samuel Nwachukwu, who stages as CalledOut Music, has announced his Live In London concert, billed to take place on March 4, 2023.

CalledOut Music, a songwriter and producer, who took to his social media platform, Instagram recently to announce his concert, caused a considerable stir among his fans, triggering a series of incredible engagements on his Instagram account.

The soft-spoken talent said, “It is only impossible until it happens and I am going to come back to this post when it happens. CalledOut Live In London, March 4”.

The multiple award-winning artiste has had a stunning 2022 — from the announcement of his first single of the year, “Hold On Me”, to the release of his third studio album “My Beautiful Reality”, to his international tour, which took place in different cities around the world including; Ottawa and Toronto, Canada; Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, France and London, UK, and finally, wrapping up the year with his “Live In London” concert.