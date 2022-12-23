Budweiser puts Nigeria on global stage with release of first World Cup music video

Budweiser, a product of International Breweries Plc and one of the official sponsors of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has released the first-ever FIFA World Cup music video titled ‘The World Is Yours To Take.’

The song featured some of the Nigerian influencers, and Budweiser’s brand ambassadors in Nigeria including Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Ozo, and Jimmie with American rapper, Lil Baby along.

The video also features some of the players of the newly crowned world cup champions especially Argentina’s most iconic moments during the tournament in Qatar, including the moment when Argentina lifted their third FIFA World Cup trophy.

“We had Nigeria featured in our global music video that aired globally. Lastly, we had some of our Nigerian influencers in the Budweiser music video. This is the first World Cup music video filmed in a world cup city during the games, so we are elated that Nigeria had a place here,” Tolulope Adedeji, marketing director of International Breweries Plc, said.

While expressing delight at the success of this year’s tournament, she said Budweiser was glad to put Nigeria on the global stage even though the country did not qualify to play in the tournament.

According to her, Budweiser Nigeria sent some lucky Nigerians to Qatar to experience the world cup and share their experiences with hundreds of thousands of consumers online.

Adedeji said the company is proud of its investment and commitment to global football for the delight of its consumers even as the company looks forward to Nigeria playing in the next world cup.

Olajumoke Okikiolu, marketing manager of Budweiser, said Budweiser is committed to seeing Nigeria represented at the 2026 World Cup scheduled to hold in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Nigeria is one of the great footballing nations of the world, our non-qualification for the 2022 world cup notwithstanding. We know what we can do when we put our hearts into it, just like we did at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta where we won gold, and this is why we asked Nigerian to take the necessary steps to ensure the country qualifies for the next world cup,” Okikiolu said.

During the tourney, Budweiser kickstarted the conversation online on Nigeria’s absence at the biggest sporting event in the world and asked Nigerians what should be done to achieve a different outcome for the next world cup.

There was a deluge of responses and comments from football-loving Nigerians who are eager to see the national team put on the green and white colours at the 2026 edition using the hashtag #NaijaNextWorldCup.

Lionel Messi, Budweiser Brand Ambassador, proved that the world was his to take when he inspired his side to their third world cup win and first world cup victory in 36 years after coming close in 1990 and 2014.