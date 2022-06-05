Eaton calls for stakeholder collaboration to bridge Africa’s infrastructure gap

Eaton has called for stakeholder collaboration as a catalyst to develop sustainable infrastructure in Africa.

The power management company made the call during the 28th annual Africa infrastructure conference – the three-day conference to offer infrastructure development solution providers around the African continent an opportunity to network and exhibit their products and services.

The conference, organized by The Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) for the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, Africa region, sought to provide stakeholders an opportunity to discuss pertinent issues that pertain to engineering consulting and infrastructure development.

“At Eaton, we believe that only through stakeholder collaboration can truly guarantee the long-term sustainability of infrastructure. While our innovations support every phase of infrastructure development, we know that we cannot singlehandedly change the course of the industry,” said Kunmi Odunoku, marketing manager for Eaton in West Africa.

“The value of events such as this cannot be overemphasized. It serves as a meeting point for stakeholders across the continent to reimagine the future of the infrastructure industry across Africa.”

Twenty-two speakers addressed various sub-themes of the conference, including Global Partnerships with African Consultancies for Infrastructure Delivery: Infrastructure Sustainability and Maintenance. Infrastructure Delivery: Best Practices for Improved Long-Term Implementation; Infrastructure Development and the Environment were among the other subjects discussed.

The conference also included discussions on the PPP model and infrastructure development in Africa, as well as Infrastructure Development and Technology: Potential Economic Benefits for Africa.