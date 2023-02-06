Easy ways to maintain, grow natural hair

As more ladies transition to having just their hair, caring for your hair at home can seem like an overwhelming task. Every process seems time-consuming and you’re not even sure where to begin.

Some ladies do not keep natural hair because they dread wash day as not many would enjoy spending over an hour washing, conditioning, and treating their hair.

Natural hair growth comes down to the health of your hair, your routine, and other steps you take on an everyday basis. While you may hope that you can grow natural hair in a flash, patience is fundamental to get the long, thick strands you desire. With that said, you may need to make some changes to your routine to start your journey toward longer hair.

Here, we’re sharing a complete guide on how to grow natural hair with tips from www.carolsdaughter.com, www.realsimple.comLisa Price, founder of leading hair care brand Carol’s Daughter, and celebrity hairstylist Charlene Spiller.

Maintain a healthy diet

Just as a healthy diet is essential for your overall health, it’s also crucial for natural hair growth. In fact, what you eat is the foundation for healthy growth. James shares, “The blood vessels nourish the cells in the hair bulb, which is the base of the hair follicle, so what you consume is vital.”

There are lots of foods that can help with growth. These include everything from liver to whole wheat bread. Other examples of food for hair growth include cauliflower, kiwi, papaya, and green vegetables. The reason these foods can help you boost growth is that they are full of healthy vitamins and nutrients. Seek out foods with vitamin K, C, and A to take your hair care routine to the next level.

Scalp massage

A scalp massage is always a good thing to do. Gentle pressure and light motions immediately increase circulation and amplify red blood cells, which promotes growth and rejuvenation.

Hair massagers, like Vita goods scalp massaging shampoo brush, offer a gentle alternative to scrubbing and exfoliating your scalp with your fingers. Add extra nutrients to your massage by applying a bit of coconut or olive oil.

Drink plenty of water

Not only does drinking water ensure that your body functions properly, but it also helps in your quest to grow out your hair. Water contains tons of minerals and vitamins that your body needs. Plus, since natural hair is always craving moisture, you’ll be able to provide your strands with hydration from the inside out to work your way to more gorgeous hair.

Use sulfate-free shampoo wash

Hair experts advise that you should always use sulfate-free shampoo. Just in case you didn’t get the memo, hair does not have to squeak to be clean. Sulfate-free shampoos help your hair retain its natural moisture, providing a healthy shine.

Use the right natural hair growth products

Whether you’re dealing with low or high porosity hair, all curl types need moisture and hydration. Choosing the best natural hair products for growth is key. What you might not expect is that the best hair growth products aren’t one-size-fits-all. According to James, they can vary from person to person.

Think about what your hair needs to be healthier—the same things are likely to aid in growth. James recommends the Monoi Repairing System, a collection of products that prevents future hair breakage and promises stronger hair that can grow longer. Keep in mind, if your hair is always breaking, it won’t be able to grow very long.

You can build a complete hair care routine using the system, starting with the Monoi Repairing Sulfate Free Shampoo and Repairing Conditioner. You’ll also want to stock your shower and medicine cabinet with the monoi repairing hair mask, which is an intense treatment that reverses damage, and the monoi repairing anti-breakage spray for a leave-in conditioner that can help end shedding.

Conditioning treatment

Conditioning after a shampoo helps reduce breakage and is essential for healthy hair. Conditioners smooth and detangle by replacing moisture and vital proteins into the hair shaft.

For dry and damaged hair, Spiller recommends a honey and coconut oil mask: The coconut oil binds to the hair, helping to reduce keratin loss. And since honey is a humectant, it helps to impart moisture retention.

To make this mask, mix one tablespoon coconut oil with one tablespoon honey. Transfer the mixture into a pot and heat on the stove until the honey and the coconut oil melt together. Allow the mixture to cool, and then apply to your hair and cover with a shower cap for 20 minutes. Finish by rinsing your hair with warm water.

Get regular trims

You had to have known that this was coming. Getting regular trims is a must if you want to grow beautiful natural hair. While cutting hair does not make it grow faster—despite what you may have heard—skipping cuts can be problematic.

Trimming your hair helps to get rid of damaged, broken, or split ends, and what’s the point of having long hair if your ends are so badly out of shape? There’s also the factor that breaks can eventually travel up your hair and damage more than just your ends, and even lead to the hair completely breaking off—definitely not what you want when trying to encourage growth. Always make sure to get your hair trimmed at least every 10 to 12 weeks.

De-stress

Loosening up may be an obvious tip, but it’s important to de-stress. Stress can get in the way of your natural hair growth and can even lead to hair loss. For this reason, it’s a great idea to minimize stress whenever possible. How about tackling two birds with one stone by indulging in a self-care session complete with a strengthening hair mask?