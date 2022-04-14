Easter: Buhari urges Nigerians to show love, patriotism

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to exhibit love for one another and patriotism for the country, as they celebrate Easter.

The President in his Easter message to Nigerians on Thursday, urged Nigerians “to increase our love for one another rather than hate, and show more patriotism, as this is the only country we have”

The season is used by Christian brothers and sisters to celebrate Easter, which is a significant event/festival in the Christian calendar.

Buhari noted that “ this year’s celebration is very unique for adherents of the two great faiths in Nigeria.

“It culminates the 40-day season of Lent for Christians, where the faithful are expected to fast, pray, assist the poor, abhor injustice and strife, give alms, penitently engage in self-examination and repentance of sins.

Read also: Buhari confirms Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz as new MD of TCN

According to him, “ similar values apply to the Muslim faithful, currently about half-way into the holy month of Ramadan.

“For us as a nation, the message of Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after crucifixion and burial, reminds us of the power of divine love, faith and redemption.

The President noted that “Easter also evokes in us the resilience of the human spirit not to give up in the face of seemingly daunting challenges of life.

“This period emboldens us to believe that the current spate of uncertainty and insecurity will soon unfold a season of triumph of good over evil; hope over despair, and light over darkness.

He therefore enjoined Nigerians therefore, “to live out the eternal words of Jesus Christ on the cross: ‘‘Father, forgive them for they know not what they are doing.’’

“Let us remember that the scriptural emphasis of love has so much relevance for us today as a nation more than ever before, and thus contribute towards its peace and development.

“As we approach another season of electioneering, let the security and unity of the nation guide our actions and utterances”