Buhari confirms Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz as new MD of TCN

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday confirmed the appointment of Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz as the new Managing Director of the Nigerian Transmission Company (TCN).

The confirmation was announced in a statement by Ndidi Mbah, general manager, public affairs, TCN and will take effect from April 4, 2022.

According to Mbah, Abdulaziz’s appointment would have a favorable influence on the power sector while also ensuring TCN’s continuation.

“We at TCN are excited at this development and wish Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz a fruitful and successful tenure as we pledge our support and cooperation to his leadership,” she said.

Abdulaziz took over as acting Managing Director from Usman Gur Mohammed in 2020, who had been in charge of the company’s affairs.

As an acting MD of the company since 2020, he had been responsible for the general supervision of the company’s affairs, including transmission projects, transmission network operations and maintenance, and system operations, according to the statement.

“TCN achieved significant milestones in project execution and delivery, reliable grid management, and human resources management that improved personnel performance and productivity when he was acting managing director,” Mbah added in the statement.

The statement also showed that working with an executive management consisting of four Executive Directors, Abdulaziz embarked on initiatives and execution that significantly transformed TCN from a faltering successor company in the post-privatisation era to a viable national and sub-regional transmission company.

Mba indicated that Abdulaziz has also distinguished himself as a skilled human resources manager who brought industrial harmony to TCN and had continued to maintain a non-interference and non-divisive policy in dealing with labor unions and union matters.

He was also incharge of coordination and supervision of equipment maintenance and repairs, transmission network reliability, security and expansion, inventory and stock management among others.

Before becoming the acting managing director, Abdulaziz was the General Manager (Projects) at the company’s headquarters. Subsequently, he became the Regional Transmission Manager of Shiroro and Abuja Regions of TCN with responsibility for various operational and managerial functions including the wheeling of bulk power to the Distribution Companies (Discos).