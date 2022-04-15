Easter: Benin monarch urges ASUU to end strike

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has called for a resolution of the disagreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has led to the down tools of the lecturers and halted academic activities in public universities for about two months now.

In a congratulatory message to commemorate Easter, which was signed by Victor Ogiemwanre, acting chief press secretary to the Oba of Benin and issued to newsmen in Benin City, the Oba equally urged Christians to pray against insecurity across the country, sustain peace and harmony among the comity of nations.

The monarch also called on Christians irrespective of their denominations to use the period to reflect on the significance of the teachings of Jesus and endeavour to follow the footsteps of Christ in their day-to-day living.

“Oba of Benin rejoices with Christians on the occasion of Easter, which is used to commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

While congratulating all Christians, the Benin monarch calls on them to fervently pray for the nation’s leaders.

Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has urged Christians across the country to emulate the virtues of tolerance, love and selflessness possessed by Christ, in commemoration of Good Friday.

Obaseki, who gave the charge in a message to mark Good Friday, a Christian holiday in preparation for the Easter celebration, said: “As the Christian faithful celebrate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Calvary, I urge everyone to take this opportunity to reflect on the significance of this day which embodies Christ’s love for mankind by imbibing the virtues of love, tolerance, and selflessness.

“It is only when we are able to tolerate and accommodate others; love one another irrespective of religious, political, ethnic, or ideological differences, and live selflessly as Jesus Christ did by sacrificing his life on the cross, that we will be able to tackle the many challenges facing us as a country and people.

“As we celebrate Good Friday, I urge all to be our brother’s keeper, uphold the spirit of togetherness, and remain resolute on our love for God and our nation,” he added.