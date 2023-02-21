Dukka unveils PoS terminal to provide payment solutions for businesses

Dukka, a bookkeeping and payments solutions company, has unveiled a Point of Sale (PoS) terminal to provide payment solutions for small businesses across Africa, with Nigeria being its launch pad.

Dukka’s PoS terminal is designed to enable small business owners to accept all types of cash and digital payment methods such as card and bank transfers in-store and online, record sales, and view business performance reports.

The smart PoS terminal captures transactions instantly whilst enabling small merchants to accept payments from customers in-store and online.

“Our mission is to drive financial inclusion amongst Africa’s small businesses by providing them with the easy-to-use digital technology tools that will enable them to grow to become big businesses tomorrow,” said Keturah Ovio, CEO of Dukka Limited at the unveiling.

“Our PoS terminal solution is quite innovative and timely given the cashless policy era that we have now ushered into,” she said.

“Unsurprisingly, there has been a surge in the number of business owners demanding Dukka’s PoS terminals ahead of its official launch,” the chief executive said.

According to her, Dukka has been operating in stealth mode for two years before having the PoS terminal to provide payment solutions for small merchants.

Answering questions on why it took Dukka two years before launching its PoS terminal, Ovio said the business spent several months testing and validating its product, building the right partners, and getting certification and approval before being shipped to the market.

She noted that the business did $30 million in sales transactions in 2022 and hopes to double or triple the volume by the end of 2023.

On what Dukka is doing differently from other payment solution providers, she noted that Dukka is the only solution provider having a bookkeeping app and a PoS terminal solution combined for small businesses.

“We are number one. No one does it like us today. It is either they are providing the bookkeeping app or the PoS terminal but we are providing both together,” she said.

“For us, we are innovation-driven and we have created an integrated solution all in one solution where you can run your business from your palm or pocket and no one is doing that today in Nigeria,” she stated.

We are not just building a Nigerian company, “We are building a global company that will solve problems of small merchants across the globe,” she added.

Founded in March 2021, Dukka is creating an operating system for small businesses to manage their finances better and accept payments across multiple sales channels.

Since its inception, Dukka has on-boarded over 200,000 small business owners across the country, in Ghana and some other countries in Africa, Europe, Asia, and the United States, with operators of small business attesting to the ease of use.