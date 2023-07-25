DSS defies court ruling, rearrests Emefiele

After all the drama at the Federal high court, which lasted for about three hours, the Department of State Service (DSS) took Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to its custody contrary to the Court’s ruling on Tuesday.

After hearing the plaintiff and the defendant, the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi on Tuesday granted bail N20 million to Emefiele and ordered him to remain in the correction centre pending when the bail conditions are fulfilled.

After the court ruling, Joseph Daudu, SAN, counsel to Emefiele, raised an alarm that the DSS was bent on re-arresting his client despite the bail granted him by the court.