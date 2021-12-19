Dr. Lucas Old Student Group supports school with learning facilities

Dr. Lucas Old Student Group has restated its commitment to support and renovate its Alma Mater, Dr. Lucas Memorial High School Kirikiri town, Lagos, as it recently equipped the school library and supported students with scholarships and learning aids.

Speaking during a get together by the Old Students of 1988 to 1989 sets, Gabriel Njoku, president of the group, said the group was formed in 2011 and thatsince 10 years now, it has positively impacted on the school.

Njoku said when the group was formed; they started with equipping the library, recognising students doing well in school such as the best graduating students and offering them scholarships and learning aids such as laptops.

He recalled that the group recently visited the school and found that they did not have enough chairs, which did not make learning conducive, so the group bought chairs and tables for the school in September, 2021.

“For me, this is the starting point. Like I said earlier, we are going to do more. This is the starting point of our impact on our alma mater, Dr. Lucas Memorial High School Kirikiri town. We will go back to the school and look into other areas that we can make more impact just to make sure we improve the learning condition of the school as well as the welfare of the students.

“We are also giving back to society. Since we started, we have visited several less privileged homes. This is just one of those things we will keep doing. We will make sure that Dr. Lucas Old Students Group as an association impacts their Alma Mater as well as the society,” he assured.

He further assured that the group will even go to the extent of improving the welfare of its members as it will look at the needy amongst them and support them by giving them loans, and ensure the less privileged ones have a sense of belonging.

He disclosed that the umbrella body of the group will soon kick off.

Speaking on plans for the future, he said in the near future, the group will renovate the school, equip their laboratory, and renovate the computer studios.

“We will meet with the principal of the school and try to find out what areas they want us to impact on them,” Njoku said.