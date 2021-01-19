Educationist calls for child-centered learning to groom next generation leaders

Magdalene Okrikri, principal of Greensprings Secondary School, Anthony Lagos, has urged school owners to make child-centeredness a guiding principle in transforming their schools into 21st-century standard.

She said this recently while answering questions on why people regard Greensprings as a childcentred school.

In her opinion, a childcentred school is the one that keeps investing in its teachers, facilities, and other things that help prepare students to become lifelong learners and global citizens of the future.

“Over the years, many people have asked why we pride ourselves as a childcentred school. The answer is that we put our students first and they are at the heart of everything we do. This has been our philosophy since the establishment of Greensprings School in 1985. Any investment that is toward motivating our students to get the best out of them is considered a worthwhile investment,” she said.

Read Also: Lagos suspends sports, morning assembly in schools

For this reason, she said that the school has continued to hire and retain bright teachers and educationists from Nigeria and across the world.

Greensprings School, according to her, arranges programmes and events that help students acquire valuable professional skills, even as it continues to upgrade its facilities and invest in modern teaching technologies.

“In the last couple of years, we opened a ‘career, college, and university readiness’ centre; air and sea labs, and virtual reality labs. We have also introduced Wowbii interactive boards in our classrooms, and our virtual learning environment made it seamless for us to transit into online learning when the pandemic hit. Our child- centred approach to investment in the school has helped our students to succeed at national and international competitions and exams,” she added.

Okrikri rounded off her remarks by enjoining other schools to put their students at the heart of whatever they do, as that’s the only way to raise children with a wellrounded education.

Greensprings School is a British international school with three campuses in Lagos – Anthony, Lekki, and Ikoyi. The school is regarded as one of the foremost schools in Nigeria.