Lagos suspends sports, morning assembly in schools

Lagos State Commissioner for education, Folashade Adefisayo, has ordered scools to suspend some of their regular activities as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Adefisayo stated this during a visit to some schools in the state to sensitise them on Covid-19, saying activities like morning assembly and sports must be suspended for now.

“There are some routines that will ensure that we are able to keep children away from each other. For one, no sports day, which is a pity because school is all about relationship. No assembly so that we don’t all come into one place.”

The commissioner, who visited the schools with a quality assurance team promised that the visit would be on a regular basis.

“That means we are not going to leave the schools alone. We are going to keep coming around, holding meetings, talking to them and encouraging them.”

On the issue of face masks, Adefisayo admitted that they were uncomfortable, but advised the students to keep wearing one to protect themselves.

“I know they find it uncomfortable. I keep asking, isn’t it better to be uncomfortable and alive? So, let’s cope with the discomfort. We have to keep on re-enforcing the message, insisting that no mask, no entry.”