Diseases on the rise as lifestyle changes, physical activities drop

Changes in lifestyle resulting from globalisation and urbanization have led to a surge in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and heart diseases, health experts have said.

This has been made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, thus reinforcing the need for physical activities which have declined considerably in recent time.

The Nigerian Heart Foundation (NHF) which made these observations at a media briefing in Lagos also highlighted the health benefit of exercise and wellness, especially as the world marks the World Physical Activity Day (WOPAD) 2021 tagged, ‘Exercise for Healthy Heart’.

April 6, every year, is set aside globally to celebrate WOPAD, which promotes the benefits inherent in the adoption of physical activity.

“Considering the global surge in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and heart diseases among others, and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes expedient to emphasise the benefits of being physically active for all generations of people,” Kingsley Akinroye, executive director of NHF, said.

He added that physical activity, when adopted by everyone, has the benefit of preventing, maintaining and controlling the complexities surrounding non-communicable disease onset, progression and complications.

The executive director disclosed that the foundation was partnering with the recreational/wellness centres and gyms to offer free heart screening and enlightenment talks and a mini-heart health product exhibition to commemorate WOPAD 2021.

Fatai Adeniyi, chairman, Physical Activity Committee, NHF, and director, Exercise Is Medical (EIM), Nigeria, said WOPAD provides a unique opportunity for the EIM to reach out to different strata of the community as it is an opportunity to further reinforce the core visions of the EIM.

“Nigeria is one of the three countries in Africa with this global presence and we are proud to be part of this global family,” said Adeniyi, stating that the EIM was domiciled and nurtured by the NHF.