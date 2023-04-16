Dino wins Kogi PDP governorship primary

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye has won the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primaries in Kogi State.

Dino was declared the winner by the returning officer on Sunday. He scored 313 votes to defeat Idoko Ilonah who had 124 votes.

Others were Awoniyi Sunday who had 77 votes while Musa Wada had 56 votes.

The former lawmaker will be up against Usman Ododo, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election.