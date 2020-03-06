Digital platforms like Ogelle will create jobs for African youths, says Obasanjo

Obasanjo gave the commendation when the Ogelle team led by Osita Oparaugo, its founder, paid him a visit in Ota, Ogun State. The team introduced the platform to Obasanjo and presented him with an Ogelle-branded T-shirt.

Ogelle.com, owned by Reddot Television Network, is Africa’s first user-generated content platform with 100 percent focus on the African content.

Obasanjo, who expressed joy to see that a platform has been created for African content only, said in this digital age, the digital space can create a lot of jobs for African youths.

“What you have created is huge, the focus is right and there’s content all over Africa, just the medium for promotion and distribution is what our youths need to excel. I thank you for creating this and coming to present it to me,” Obasanjo said.

“Lastly, in all you do and wherever you may go, home and abroad, in promoting this platform, remember Nigeria first and then Africa – because in the beginning was Nigeria and in the end will be Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, Oparaugo said he and his team decided to pay a visit to Obasanjo and introduce the platform to him because the former president has demonstrated in so many ways that he has African stability and development at heart.

“That is the reason we decided as a company to come and present our unique platform to him,” he said.

Oparaugo said the visit was a follow-up to his brief meeting with Obasanjo in Kigali, the Rwandan capital. He said the Kigali meeting was special because President Obasanjo is so highly revered in East Africa that the Nigerian Ogelle team stationed in Kigali was proud to call him their president.

“Our mission is to provide a truly global platform for African content creators by connecting them to audiences across several cultures and providing relevant content for the intellectual, cultural and social development of African continent,” Oparaugo said.

He said with users across all cardinal points of the continent, Ogelle has the capacity to create employment opportunities and an avenue for creative expression to millions of African youths.

He thanked the former president, who turned 83 on Thursday, March 5, for receiving him and his team and wished him happy 83rd birthday celebration.

Ogelle, an online video sharing resource and entertainment platform for African content only, was launched in Lagos in April 2019 and has recorded impressive acceptance since then, not just from users in Nigeria but all over Africa and globally.

Designed to promote and facilitate the development of African creative industry, Ogelle integrates User Generated Content (UGC) and exclusive original production subscription video on demand (SVOD) delivered as a free and subscription-based service.