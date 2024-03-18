Detailed guide to JAMB registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has kicked off the registration process for the 2024/2025 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) examinations.

Here is a step-by-step guide to registering for JAMB exams.

It’s important to note these key points

* The JAMB form is exclusively for candidates seeking admission into the university.

* Registration is strictly conducted at JAMB centers.

* Candidates cannot apply for both JAMB DE and UTME in the same year.

* The registration fee for DE is set at N3,500, with additional charges totalling N6,200 for candidates not sitting for the mock exam and N7,700 for those who are.

Step 1: Get your National Identification Number (NIN)

First, you need a National Identification Number (NIN). The NIN is mandatory for registering for the JAMB exam. If you don’t have one yet, visit the nearest National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) enrolment centre to get registered. Remember to bring along any required documents, such as your birth certificate and a recent passport photograph. For more information, check the NIMC website.

Step 2: Create Your JAMB Profile

Creating a JAMB profile is your first official step in the registration process. Send your NIN to 55019 or 66019 in the format: NIN [space] Your 11-digit NIN number. For example, “NIN 00123456789”.

You’ll receive a confirmation code and a 10-digit profile code, which would be very essential.

Step 3: Purchase a JAMB Registration E-Pin

The next step is to buy the JAMB registration e-Pin. You can purchase this from:

* JAMB-accredited banks,

* NIPOST offices,

* Participating Mobile Money Operators (MMO),

* Participating Microfinance Banks (MFB),

* Online platforms like Quickteller and Remita.

The e-Pin is like a ticket that grants you access to the online registration portal. Keep this pin safe because you’ll need it for your registration.

Step 4: Pay for your JAMB registration

You have several payment options for your JAMB registration fee:

* Bank payment: Use the e-PIN generated on the JAMB portal.

* Online payment: Use your ATM card or USSD code on the JAMB portal.

* POS payment: This is available at any accredited CBT or JAMB office.

Step 5: Complete your registration at an accredited CBT Centre

With your e-Pin ready, profile code and confirmation code in hand, proceed to any JAMB office or CBT Centre to complete your registration. Here’s what you should expect:

* Biometric enrollment: This involves capturing your fingerprints and photographs.

* Filling out the registration form: You’ll provide personal information, preferred institutions, course of study, and O’Level results. If you’re awaiting results, you can indicate this.

* Choice of examination town: You’ll choose where you wish to take the exam. Choose a location that is convenient for you.

The CBT centre will provide a printout once your registration is complete, including your exam schedule (date, time, and venue).

How to retrieve a lost profile code or e-PIN

If you lose your profile code or haven’t received your e-PIN:

Send [RESEND] to 55019 or 66019 for the profile code.

Send [UTMEPIN] for UTME or [DEPIN] for DE to 55019 or 66019 to retrieve your e-PIN.

Step 6: Prepare for the exam

After registration, it’s time to buckle down and prepare for the exam. Utilise JAMB’s syllabus and past questions to guide your study. You can find study materials at bookshops, online, or even enrol in a tutorial class. Consistent practice is key to excelling in the JAMB exam.

Step 7: Check your exam details and print your exam slip

A few weeks before the exam, JAMB will allow candidates to print their examination slips from their website. This slip contains your specific exam details, including the venue, date, and time. To print your slip, visit the JAMB website, click on the ‘Print Examination Slip’ service, and enter your registration number or e-Pin.

Step 8: Take the exam

On the day of the exam, arrive early at the exam centre with your exam slip and a valid ID (your NIN slip is ideal). Follow all instructions given by the examiners and focus on answering the questions to the best of your ability.

Step 9: Check your results

JAMB usually releases exam results within a few days. To check your result, you can send an SMS with the word ‘RESULT’ to 55019 using the same phone number you registered with. Alternatively, you can check online by visiting the JAMB portal, clicking on ‘Check UTME Examination Results’, and entering your registration number.

Additional tips

* Stay informed: Keep up-to-date with JAMB announcements by regularly checking their official website.