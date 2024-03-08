Jamb records over 260,000 candidates for mock exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board said over 260,000 candidates sat for this year’s Mock of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), on Thursday in 793 Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres across the Country.

Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of JAMB, made this known after monitoring the Mock Exams in some of the Centres in Abuja.

Read also: JAMB begins sale of DE documents

Oloyede, who expressed delight over the seamless conduct of the exercise nationwide, said the exams were to test the preparedness for the main UTME, which would commence on Friday, 19th April, 2024.

Speaking further, he said that 1.98 million candidates registered for the main 2024 UTME out of which over 260,000 took part in the Mock exams.

“Over 260,000 candidates are sitting for the (Mock) exam but the real exam, we have 1.98 million, because we don’t want to turn our Mock to another exam, that is why we did not allow more than that number to register for the Mock exam, which is just to test the system.”

On the readiness for the main UTME, Oloyede said JAMB was fully prepared for the smooth conduct of the exam, even as he revealed that new mechanisms would also be deployed to further fortify the exam system.

” We are adequately ready for the exam, today is a very special day for us. We know we are doing some internal revolution this year which we were apprehensive of the workability.

Read also: NUTM launches computing science, other undergraduate degree programmes for JAMB candidates

” We can now say we have arrived, what we said to ourselves about six, seven years ago, we have been able to achieve it today,” he said.