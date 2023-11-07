NIN is free, NIMC DG insists

…urges Nigerians to report extortion by staff

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advised Nigerians to report incidents of extortion or harassment in the course of enrolment for National Identification Number (NIN) to its offices.

Abisoye Coker-Odusote, the NIMC acting director-general said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“NIMC has been made aware of certain reports involving some Front-End Partners (FEPs) who were allegedly extorting money from members of the public for NIN enrolment.

“Even as they are currently being subjected to a revalidation process.

“You can reach out to our official channels, including our website, social media platforms, or our helpline, to report such incidents.

“Your reports will help us ensure that the NIN enrolment process remains free and accessible to all Nigerians,” she said.

Coker-Odusote added that the commission remained committed to its mission of providing a secured and universally recognised identity management system for Nigeria.

She said that NIMC would not tolerate any act of extortion or harassment of citizens in enrolment centres.

“We want to strongly condemn and address such unlawful activities. It is crucial to emphasise that these actions are not only unethical but also illegal.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for such misconduct, anyone found engaged in such activities will face the full force of the law,” she said.