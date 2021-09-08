Delta police command confirms murder of three officers

Delta State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the killing of three of its officers by hoodlums at a police checkpoint in Umutu Community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

Three policemen attached to the Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters in the state were reportedly murdered by unknown gunmen who were later said to be hoodlums.

BusinessDay gathered that the deceased officers were killed around 7:40 am on Wednesday, at the checkpoint they mounted along the Obeti/Oliogo Road in the LGA.

Community sources disclosed that the patrol Toyota Sienna recently donated to the Umutu police division was burnt in the process.

One of the sources said the gunmen, after killing the police officers, reportedly went ahead to set them ablaze inside the patrol Toyota Sienna.

“Three police officers attached to the Umutu Division Police Headquarters were attacked and killed on arrival at a checkpoint between Obeti and Oliogo in Ukwuani LGA of Delta State.

Read also: Edo police comb forests for Sowore’s brother killers

They were burnt beyond recognition in their patrol Toyota Sienna”, said the source.

Bright Edafe, police public relations officer (PPRO) while confirming the incident, told BusinessDay on phone, that the corpses of the murdered officers have been deposited in the morgue.

According to him, the command is doing everything possible to see that those involved in the dastardly act would be arrested and brought to book.

BusinessDay learnt that following the incident, residents of the community and their neighbours from Umutu, Obeti, and Oliogo communities are now living in fear of the unknown is the development has brought about tension in the land.