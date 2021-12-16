Delta lauds Chevron for developing Itsekiri communities

Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, Commissioner, Delta State Ministry of Oil and Gas, has commended the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (CNL) and the Itsekiri Oil and Gas Producing /Impacted Communities Development Committee (IPCDC) for their great strides in developing Itsekiri Communities neighbouring CNL’s operation.

The Commissioner said this at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the IPCDC, in Effurun, Warri, Delta State on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The Commissioner, who was represented by Ikoro Efe of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, emphasized the importance of creating an enabling business environment as well as the need for development in the communities.

“For us in Government, we are caught between providing an enabling business environment for oil and gas operations while also focusing on developments in the communities.

“I commend Chevron for supporting the development and the IPCDC for executing so many developmental projects,” he said.

In his goodwill message at the occasion, Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA) expressed his delight with the annual general meeting as it is in keeping with the principles of transparency and accountability.

He said the achievements of IPCDC, reinforce CNL’s belief in the superiority of community-driven developmental model over other models.

“We believe a process that is community-driven can stimulate quicker community development than processes and systems designed without the effective participation of community members.”

“The greatest success of the GMoU, however, is in meeting its objectives by making communities take the driver’s seat in their own development and ensuring significant empowerment and capacity building opportunities come to our people.”

Esimaje, who was represented by Sam Daibo, Area Manager, PGPA Field Operations, further explained his Company’s operating philosophy.

“We demonstrate ethical, environmentally responsible, safe, and respectful business practices, everywhere we work. As we would say, we are in the business of driving human progress. Our primary contribution is by safely developing and delivering affordable and reliable energy that is necessary for social and economic progress.

Additionally, we contribute through our work in protecting people and the environment and by investing in health, education, and economic development, he explained.

Chairman IPCDC, Ambassador, Austin Oniyesan, in a presentation giving an account of his stewardship showed that the IPCDC has impacted over 50,000 community members through hundreds of infrastructural projects, skills acquisition programme for 438 youths, construction of cottage hospitals and health centers as well as women-focused empowerment programmes.

“We also awarded scholarships to 649 students at the tertiary level and 844 students at the secondary level. All these would not have been impossible without the support of Chevron and other partners,” he said.

Several community members from Deghele, Tisun, and Omadino respectively attested to the presence of IRDC projects in their communities.

One of the highlights at the event was the presentation of the audited financial report by Godspower Mabamidje of Rheriene Mabamidje & Co., the firm responsible for auditing IPCDC.

The firm reaffirmed that the financial statement gave a true and fair view of the financial position of IPCDC for the audited period.

The event attracted the presence of key stakeholders and leaders from the constituent communities of the IPCDC as well as Government influencers.