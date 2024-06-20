Delta govt pays N7bn for resdients’ medical treatment, bills

Delta State Government says it subsidized healthcare for its citizens and residents and has so far paid over N7 billion for the treatment of the residents since the State’s Contributory Health Insurance Scheme commenced in the last eight years.

This is as the scheme which began eight years ago continues in its drive to provide access to quality and affordable healthcare for residents of the State, including treatment of 0 to 5 years old children, pregnant women and the elderly.

The Government also added an initiative that would enable indigents benefit from the health scheme through the sponsorship of privileged individuals and organizations.

Isaac Akpoveta, the director of Delta State Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC) stated this during the flag-off of Indigent Enrollee Adoption Initiative of the commission, held at the Olumo palace, in Ughelli South and North Local Government Areas of the State, where a total of 100 persons were enrolled into the scheme with 50 from Olumo and Ogor Kingdoms.

He stressed that health is wealth and explained that with N7,000, each citizen of the State could enjoy affordable and quality healthcare for a year.

Akpoveta commended Ejiro Dumasi, an indigene of the area and Lagos-based businessman, for sponsoring the event and for enriching the lives of the beneficiaries.

He said the gesture was a demonstration of Dumasi’s belief in the principle of Collective and Shared Responsibility, which the MORE Agenda of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori- led Administration encapsulates.

He urged Deltans of means, at home and in the diaspora, to imbibe the same principle by keying into the Indigent Enrollee Adoption Initiative of the DSCHC by registering the vulnerable and indigents in their locality, while also reiterating the commitment of the commission to enrolling more Deltans.

Also, the traditional rulers of the two kingdoms joined in the call for citizens to purchase health insurance for vulnerable indigenes in the communities.

Uhurie Osadjere II, the Ohworode of Olomu kingdom, and Igere I, the Ovie of Ogor Kingdom, commended the sponsor of the initiative, for his philanthropy.

The monarchs, who spoke through Monday Otobrise, the President General of Oviri-Ogor community and Simon Ebrobota, the Administrative Secretary of the Olomu Palace, were both full of praises for their son who took it upon himself to improve the health indices of the people.