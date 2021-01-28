Delta Governor’s father, Majority Leader pass on

Pa Arthur Okowa, the father of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa reportedly passed on Thursday morning at the age of 89.

This happened a few hours after the death of the Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere.

Pa Okowa, a native of Owa Alero in Ika North East Local Government Area, was said to have died in the early hours of Thursday, January 28.

One of the governor’s brothers by name, Solomon, wrote on his FaceBook page, saying, “Daddy is gone to rest”.

Efforts to reach the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Olisah Ifeajika, to confirm the death proved abortive as his GSM line was busy when this reporter called this morning.

Another journalist in Asaba said that when he called Olisah for the confirmation the death, he replied, “We will confirm to you later”.

The house majority leader, Tim Owhefere who until represented Isoko North State Constituency in the House for the fourth time under the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

It was gathered that the lawmaker who had been sick for a while, died at the Federal Medical Center, Asaba, following some medical complications.