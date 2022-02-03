Decorators’ summit set to hold in Lagos to address industry challenges

Professional decorators in Nigeria’s event industry will be availed the opportunity to once again hone their skills and adopt best practices at this year’s decorators summit to be held in Lagos come 9th February.

The Decorators Summit is designed to bring together florists, balloon artists, and event stylists across the nation to address their business issues, proffering lasting solutions and mentorship while creating a platform for learning, networking, growth and fun.

Agatha Adesigbin, chief executive officer of Jedidiah’s Grand Services said the summit which is the 2nd edition with the theme, “Accelerate” is aimed at helping budding and experienced florists, balloon artists, and event stylists to scale up their brand offerings as they will be exposed to new trends in the decor industry,” she said in a statement.

Read also: Lagos opens more space for tertiary education

“The industry deserves to have professionals who would make a strong representation and a difference in the event space. Hence, the need for professional development training as this,” she noted.

Adesigbin said the summit is expected to have experienced resource persons such as Funke Bucknor-Obruthe of Zapphaire Events Group; Kemi Adeleke of KFA Events Limited; Opeyemi Bello of Oomph events;

Tijani Mohammed of Tijani Balloons Excellence; Busola Adeniran of Buflus events; Yemi Akinkugbe of Awesome Bezalel events; Afopefoluwa Akinde of 524 Events; Michael Umar of Mike Flowers as speakers and facilitators.

The summit whose keynote speaker is Funke Bucknor-Obruthe will be attracting participants from across states such as Lagos, Ogun, Port Harcourt, and are expected to make a payment of N25, 000 with a group discount for participants of about five persons.