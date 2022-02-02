Lagos opens more space for tertiary education

Lagos, Nigeria’s former capital state, has opened for space for tertiary institutions, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, signed bills establishing two additional universities in the state.

The new universities are Lagos State University of Science and Technology, formerly Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), and Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), formerly Adeniran Ogunsanya Colleges of Education, Ijanikin, and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe.

Signing the bills at the Lagos House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos has now been blessed with two additional universities to complement existing Lagos State University (LASU), established in 1982 by the late Lateef Jakande-led administration.

“We are doing this very quickly because we need to take this law to the National Universities Commission (NUC), that will do their due diligence and we are believing they will give us a timely approval when all of us will go and receive the certificates for the establishment of the two universities.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu hinges Apapa gridlock solution on Lekki Port completion

“We believe that the transmission will be smooth. We believe that the process would be without any hindrance. We believe that we will do a good job at ensuring that what is best is the only thing that we do for Lagos.

I feel so delighted and proud of all of us creating history today and I believe that indeed generations coming after us will remember this very bold, audacious decision that we have taken.

“The two institutions that have now been transmitted into universities are institutions that have produced professionals, students, lecturers among other notable men and women in our society. I feel what we have done is a proper thing for the existing staff, both academic and non-academic, and more importantly for the students today and the future students that would be coming in to be able to recreate their future and be in a position that we are turning out the leaders of tomorrow,” said the governor.