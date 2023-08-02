Day 3: Dele Alake, others face senate ministerial screening committee 

Dele Alake, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, took his turn on Wednesday to face the Senate screening committee for ministerial nominees.

Alake, whom many have touted to become the next minister of information, faced members of the screening committee to provide insight on his intellectual capabilities and character maturity to handle any position if appointed as a minister.

His question and answer stage started at 1:00 p.m., with him providing insight on how he will drive tourism in the country if confirmed as a minister.

Alake, a media practitioner, said “tourism is secondary for humans” and is in need of maximum security. Adding that the security of lives and properties is essential and the protection of humans when they travel from one place to another is one of the best ways to ensure the growth of the industry.

He stressed that security is the only vehicle through which tourism and the travel industry can grow.

He said that as a focal point of Tinubu’s administration, tourism and other areas of attention will be built on improving the security situation in the country.

On rebranding the image of the country, Alake said if he is fortunate to be assigned to the ministry of foreign affairs, he is going to discourage the president from engaging the services of foreign PR agencies in trying to rebrand the country’s image.

He said he was going to advise the president to concentrate more on ensuring good governance within the country.

“Once there is good governance within Nigeria, the image of Nigeria will naturally shoot up.

It is kind of interrelated, so we are not going to embark on wasting money on polishing the image when the domestic situation of Nigeria is nothing to write home about, so the first thing I recommend is that our domestic policies must be right; they must be people-oriented at all times.

On social media regulation, Alake said that despite the positives gained from the use of social media, he was going to support any bill that seeks to regulate the sector.