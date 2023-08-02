I’ll support regulation that holds media responsible

Dele Alake, the former special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on media and publicity, has said that one of his priorities if confirmed as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, perhaps taking the helm at the information and culture ministry, is to support any bill in the legislature that will regulate the social media space.

Alake voiced his lack of admiration and disdain for the way social media has been used to negatively influence behaviour patterns and spread such information in the country and globally.

While undergoing his screening at the Senate on Wednesday, he said, that the downside of social media has been detrimental to the growth of the country and is in need of regulation.

He extolled the positive sides of the social media, including its speed, and wide reach.

“However, the downside is that some of it is detrimental to the good of society, so what I will support is the strength of all the regulations in my time,” Alake said.

Details to follow soon…….