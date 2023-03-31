Davido releases new album ‘Timeless’

David Adeleke , Nigerian music star, popularly called Davido has finally dropped his album, ‘Timeless.’ The

much-anticipated album features both Nigerian and international artists like Cavemen, Fave, Asake, Skepta, Angelique Kidjo, Dexta Daps, and Musa Keys.

The Afrobeat star announced the release of the 17-track album to his fans via his social media page in the early hours of Friday.

Davido appreciated his wife Chioma Rowland, his fans and others who supported his “TIMELESS” project.

“At long last – WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been a whirlwind to say the least. I recall sitting & staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again, after all I’ve been through… but with your love & support, we made it. ”

“I’m not sure what comes after this but I wanted to give you my heart, soul and energy. Today I present you “TIMELESS”

“So many people to thank who helped make this happen but first, I must send a special thank you to the strongest woman I know, @thechefchi!”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. And to all my supporters – I love you. Now, enjoy! I’ll see you all on road soon!” the Afrobeat star said.