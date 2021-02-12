Dangote says there are plans to revolutionize Nigerian roads with concrete

Worried by the huge sum of money used in road repairs, Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group has said that there are plans afoot to revolutionize Nigerian roads with concrete.

He also said that resources used in road repairs and maintenance would be channelled to other important needs of the nation.

Representing Dangote, the General Manager Community Relation and Special Duties, Adele Anlemi disclosed that the Company spent billions of naira to support the state and the host communities through its various Corporate Social Responsibility Programmes, adding that apart from the Obajana-Kabba concrete road project which has gulped billions of naira, the company has a scholarship scheme and several other infrastructure and empowerment programmes in the state.

Speaking on behalf of other monarchs during a visit on Thursday to the Dangote Cement Plant Obajana, a Class Monarch in Kogi State, Solomon Dele Owoniyi, who doubles as the chairman of Okun Area Traditional Council commended Dangote Group for the completion of Nigeria’s longest concrete road in the State, adding that the concrete road has elevated the status of his people in Nigeria.

The 43km Obajana-Kabba road project is said to be the country’s longest concrete road project, gulping billions of naira.

He said: “Without this road, Okun people would have been completely shut out of the state capital, Lokoja. We are most grateful. I don’t know why the arrangement of the road stopped at Kabba, it would have terminated at Egbe or Ilorin.”

He also pointed out that Dangote Group has helped immensely in creating jobs for the Okun people and supporting the country’s economy