Bayelsa to build science, technical schools across all LGAs

The Bayelsa State government said it would build science and technical schools in all the eight local government areas of the state in order to make the youth self-reliant through capacity building in vocational skills.

The state governor, Douye Diri, who disclosed this during an interactive session with Christian leaders in Yenagoa on Tuesday, stressed the need for the youth to be abreast of global challenges as paper qualifications are no longer what they were in the past.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said it has become imperative for youths to think outside of the box and channel their energies to profitable ventures instead of scarce white-collar jobs.

Governor Diri also used the occasion to impress on the Christian leaders the need for them to take a cue from his administration by venturing into agriculture, which remains a major focus of his Prosperity Government.

Read Also: Despite ban, foreign rice still crosses Nigeria’s borders

“We want to build science and technical colleges across Bayelsa State. We would have them in all the local government areas. We want to de-emphasise certificate education so that our young ones can use their hands, learn skills and be employers of labour,” Diri said.

“Our focus is also on agriculture. We want our youths and women to be useful to themselves. This government is ready to support you.

“We want our young ones to go into business and to own farms. This government is ready to encourage you until you own your own farms. We have directed every member of the executive council to own a farm this year.

“We want to shift the focus from seeking too much of white-collar job education to vocational, science and technical education. We want our youths to be plumbers, tilers and painters,” he said.