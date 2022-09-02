Dangote Foundation signs two MoU, set to boost health delivery in Kano

Dangote Foundation, a humanitarian vehicle of the Dangote Group, has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) geared at boosting healthcare delivery in the Northwest state of Kano.

The first MoU signed was an Addendum III entered with the Kano State government, Bill Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF and the Federal Government, specifically designed toward strengthening the health system in the state.

The signing took place at Africa House, Government House, Kano, with many healthcare professionals in attendance. Others such as the NPHCDA boss, and representative of WHO, among others, joined virtually.

Among the signatories to the MoU is the Federal Government through the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shu’aib.

While the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and a representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) signed as witnesses at the occasion.

The Emir appreciated the state’s commitment to improving the healthcare system by the state government, saying that the MoU would play key and critical role in making Kano greater towards achieving improved healthcare delivery system in the state.

The MoU Addendum III came into being as the state performed well in the Addendum II of the entire process, particularly in the areas of fund sustainability for Routine Immunization (RI) programmes alongside increment of RI budget ceiling by 22 percent in the last six consecutive years, among others.

Provision of qualitative technical assistance and stronger capacity building in the local communities are part of the major areas the MoU would look into critically, so that the process would remain result-oriented with effective implementation and transparent exercise.

While commending Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s political will in driving the process, development partners also applauded the traditional institutions for their continued and tireless efforts in making the entire process a success story.

In all their separate remarks, the signatories to the MoU appreciated and congratulated the governor for driving the process which eventually brought an Award of Excellence for the state as the Most Improved State on COVID-19 vaccination during the 2022 African Vaccination Week and Award Ceremony, which took place few days back in Abuja.

They all believed that Ganduje has given full support with the needed political will to make Kano greater on high pedestal in all areas of human endeavours, particularly healthcare delivery system.

In his brief remarks, the governor assured his continued commitment and support for improving tertiary, secondary and primary health care delivery systems in the state.

“We are also committed to see to the successful implementation of this MoU from all its ramifications,” he said.

Meanwhile, the second MoU titled ‘2022 Aliko Dangote Foundation Integrated Nutrition (ADFIN) Project’, with the state government took place at Nasarawa Hospital, in Kano.

Speaking at the occasion, Zouera Youssoufou, CEO, of the Foundation, disclosed that the agreement was aimed at assisting the state to reduce malnutrition among children in the state.

She further said that the agreement focuses on assisting the state to tackle the factors fueling child malnutrition from the home front.