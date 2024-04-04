Dangote Cement to pay N30 final dividend

Dangote Cement Plc has announced a final dividend of N30 per share for the period ended December 31, 2023.

The dividend which is subject to the appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be paid to shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The Register of Dangote Cement Plc shareholders will be closed on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 while the qualification date is Monday, April 15, 2024.

By Friday, May 31, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to the shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as of Monday, April 15, 2024, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Shareholders of Dangote Cement who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download and complete the Registrar’s E-Mandate Activation Form, which is available on the Registrar’s website (www.coronationregistrars.com) and submit it to the Registrar or their respective banks.