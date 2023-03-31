Dangote Cement supports FRCN in Kogi

The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, has pledged to continue partnership with Dangote Group and other Corporate Organisations in the Country towards achieving set goals.

Haruna Idris, the zonal Director, North Central Zone of FRCN, stated this at the presentation of cheque ad part of Dangote Cement support towards the relocation of the transmitter hall of Radio Nigeria Prime FM station in lokoja to Mount Patti.

Represented by the General Manager of the Station, Adeiza Momoh Jimoh, the Zonal Director, expressed appreciation to Dangote Cement PLC, Obajana, Kogi State for the fulfilment of its pledge to the Station.

He said: “Radio Nigeria is poised in its obligations to partner with individuals, organisations, as well as government entities to fulfil its mandate of educating, entertaining and enlightenment.”

Speaking also, the Plant Director of the company at Obajana, JV Gungune said Dangote was into many sectors of the economy to make life more meaningful for Nigerians.

He said: “Dangote company through its Corporate Social Responsibility schemes had invested in many sectors of the Nigerian economy by empowering different people”.

He promised that the company would continue to partner with Radio Nigeria to inform the public of more opportunities available in Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant.

Recall that Radio Nigeria Prime FM Station, Lokoja, held a programme last year in its quest to relocate to Mount Patti for a better signal and coverage of Kogi State and beyond.