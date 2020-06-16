Dabiri-Erewa calls for investigation over alleged murder of Nigerian activist in US

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa has described the alleged murder of 19-year- old Nigerian-American Activist, Toyin Salau in the US as highly depressing and cruel.

The NIDCOM boss made this call in a statement issued on Monday by the Head of Media and Public Relations unit of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun even as she urged the US government to conduct a thorough investigation on the circumstances leading to Miss Salau’s death.

The NIDCOM boss condoled with the immediate family of Ms Salau who died while advocating against oppression and injustice.

Toyin Salau, a 19-year-old lady of Nigerian origin, was found dead days after she was declared missing in the city of Tallahassee, Florida, the United States.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Toyin, who spoke at Black Lives Matter protests in the city, was last seen June 6 near Wahnish Way and Orange Avenue, Tallahassee.

Salau was declared missing hours after she tweeted she was sexually assaulted.

Toyin tweeted that a man molested her that morning around Park Avenue and Richview Road, Tallahassee, Florida.

She said the man offered to give her a ride back to a church where she had sought “refuge” because of “unjust living conditions.”

“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street,” she tweeted. “I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe.”

According to reports, the Tallahassee Community Action Agency conducted a search party on Wednesday night, starting at Bethel AME Church.

The demonstrators searched for hours. They carried flashlights and asked for medics to join them in case she was hurt.

Salau on June 15, after a week of her abduction, was found dead, the statement said.

Before her confirmed death, she was very passionate about government policies, fighting racism and other issues affecting the society.