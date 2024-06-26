Customs officer dies at Reps investigative session

Essien Etop Andrew, a deputy comptroller, finance, administration and technical services, of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has died during a House of Representatives committee engagement at the National Assembly.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

According to Akin Rotimi, House spokesman and chairman of the House committee on media and public affairs, the official developed sudden health complications during the meeting.

He said despite the prompt response from first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, efforts to save the officer were unsuccessful.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed at this time out of respect for the family’s privacy.

The House of Representatives expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased, recognising the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and the nation.

In his statement, Abbas Tajudeen, speaker of the House conveyed his sorrow over the loss, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

The House has pledged to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.