Customs impounds drums of explosives in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Lagos, said it intercepted 450 drums of calcium carbide en route to Aba, Abia State from Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Hussein Ejibunu, the Customs Area Controller in charge of the unit, told journalists in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ejibunu said the explosives weighed 106 kilograms each and had a duty-paid value of N24 million.

He said the unit also seized goods worth N517 million from January till date and recovered a total of N86 million as revenue into the federation accounts through the issuance of demand notices for underpaid Customs duties.

“This is calcium carbide about 450 drums weighing 106kg each with a street value of N24 million. This is still under detention because the owner said he has an end-user certificate (EUC) and we are waiting for the presentation of the EUC,” he said.

While disclosing that a suspect has been arrested in line with the seizure, he warned that the importer will be prosecuted if he fails to produce the end-user certificate within 30 days.

He said the chemicals are part of the bye-products for making bombs, which is why the importation is restricted.

Ejibunu also said that the unit also seized 68 pieces of military camouflage, and 2,135 wraps of Indian Hemp weighing 1,163kg during the period under review.

“The command also seized 5,481 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each which is equivalent to over nine trailer loads, 47,750 litres of premium motor spirit, 68 pieces of military camouflage, 314 pieces of used tyres, 11 units of used motorcycles, 13 units of used vehicles,” he said.