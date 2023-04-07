Customs generates N44.8m in 3 months in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, says it generated N44,857,053,50 in the state between January to March, this year.

The Area Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ota, on Friday.

Makinde said that the proceeds of revenue generated which was N44,857,053,50 in the period under review, consist of duty collected on merchandise in baggage, auction sales of scrap vehicles and petroleum products.

The NCS area commander said the N44,857,053,50 generated was higher than N5,512,901,50 collected as revenue under the same period in 2022.

“The revenue activities of the command comprises importation and exportation of legitimate goods, goods under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and assessment of merchandise in baggage,” he said.

According to him, the command is working hard to promote export business in order to shore up the forex earning of the country.

Makinde said the command also recorded a total seizure of 181 goods which include 12,610 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice of 50kg and 25kg each which is an equivalent of 21 trailer loads.

He noted from the bags of rice, “We made a spectacular seizure of 740 bags of Chinese rice of 25kg each, stockpiled in a warehouse in Sagamu axis of Ogun State on March 15 at 2230hrs.”

Makinde stressed that Nigerians have to be careful not to consume what could hamper their health, adding that in a similar vein, customs operatives made a seizure of 1,446 cartons of imported cigarettes, labelled and addressed in the Chinese language contrary to the extant laws.

He listed other seizures recorded during the period under review including the following: Premium Motor Spirit (PMS): 77,250 litres; Used vehicles used for the conveyance of smuggled goods – 29 Units; artefact: 10 big pieces and 19 small pieces.

Others are second-hand clothing: 73 bales foreign used shoes: 14 sacks, foreign used tyres: 900 pieces, frozen Poultry products: 1,120 cartons, body cream: 240 pieces, cannabis Sativa: 107 sacks and 1,375 wraps of book, bread and coconut sizes.

The NCS area commander said that the command handed over cannabis sativa in its custody to the Commander of Narcotics, Ogun State Command of the NDLEA, Ibiba Odili.

He added that this will further strengthen collaboration in safeguarding Nigerian youth from harmful substances which could endanger their lives and the environment.

Makinde reiterated the commitment of the command to intensify more efforts in making communities safer places for all.

“The command is committed to strengthening and sustaining the existing synergy with our sister agencies, and cordial community relations with our host communities and this is geared towards improved economic development and national security,” he said.

He attributed those illegal goods seized through intelligence-driven and strategic anti-smuggling operations at the border lines and other locations within Ogun State.

Makinde explained further that the total Duty Payable Value (DPV) of the seizures include N704,482,601.00 which represents 61 percent increase to the DPV (N432,337,690.00) of seizures recorded at the same period in 2022.

He also said that in the course of “our anti-smuggling operations, we arrested seven suspected smugglers and they have been granted administrative bail, pending the conclusion of the investigation that would lead to their prosecution at the Federal High Court.

Makinde said that the Customs Officers’ Wife Association (COWA), in partnership with the Command and other stakeholders, on Thursday, laid a foundation of 4 units of classrooms at the Nigeria Customs Staff Schools premises, Idiroko.

He said the aim was to create more space and further enhance the enabling environment for learning, adding that the schools provide quality education at affordable rates to children of officers and members of the Idiroko border community and its environs.

Makinde commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Retired Col. Hameed Ibrahim, and his management teams, for vigorously implementing the anti-smuggling campaign of the service.

Makinde applauded the critical stakeholders of the service, such as traditional rulers, community leaders and other security agencies for their continuous support and collaboration with the command.