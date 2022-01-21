CSOs protest against FG’s proposed fuel price hike in Edo

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSO) in Edo State on Friday protested against the proposed pump price increase of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as fuel.

The protesters, who marched round the city center in Benin, said the protest will continue until the Federal Government reneges on the proposed fuel hike and maintain the current price, which is between N162 and N165 per litre.

Displaying placards with wordings such as “no to more hardship, no to rise in fuel price, end poverty in Nigeria now, refine Nigeria oil in Nigeria”, the civil rights groups said the proposed price change of fuel is not needed during these hard times where most Nigerians are struggling to eat once a day.

Addressing Journalists, Osagie Obayuwana, South-South coordinator, People Alternative Movement, said the current system operated by the government has entrusted the wealth of the nation into the hands of the few by trying to privatize the refineries rather than building more and refurbishing the moribund ones.

“Actually, the mess we find ourselves in this country is the greed of the few.

“The Petroleum Industry Act will facilitate the domination of the Nigerian petroleum industry by a few. In fact, that is one of the reasons that they are hesitant to get the refineries working because what they have in mind is privatization. A few individuals will own the wealth that this country has been blessed with.

“That is not going to result in redistribution of the wealth of Nigeria rather it will further polarize; the rich will be getting richer and the poor will be getting poorer.

“We have unions in the industry. PENGASSAN is one, NUPENG is one. They know what the challenges are in the oil industry but their positions are not taken into consideration in the formulations of policies.

“So, we cannot talk of whipping away unemployment, homelessness and hunger in Nigeria by handing over the oil deposit of Nigeria to a few. That will be more demoralizing,” Obayuwana said.

“Is it possible to abolish poverty? Is it possible to abolish homelessness? Is it possible to abolish unemployment?,” he queried.

The former Edo State attorney-general opined that what the nation needs at the moment is an institutionalized partnership between labour, civil societies, professional organizations and the people as a whole, to collectively manage the affairs of the countryside with those who are occupying public offices.

According to him, at the moment, the system is that those who have been elected from 1999 to date, have used governmental processes to create business opportunities for themselves instead of creating for the masses.

Also speaking, Osazee Edigin, immediate past public relations officer, Edo Civil Society Organization (EDOCSO), said the plan is an act of insensitivity on the path of the Federal Government in collusion with state governments.

Edigin maintained that the plot would be resisted by all well-meaning citizens as the votes for the present administration is not for it to kill everyone with hunger.