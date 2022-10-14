Cross River moves against extortion, multiple taxations

The Cross River State Government has warned against multiple taxation and extortion by agent of local Government Areas who are in the habit of incessant harassment of business owners in the state.

The state Chairman of the Cross River State Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Mike Akpanke warned the LGA agents while receiving a delegation of Cross River/Akwa-Ibom State chapter of Manufacturer’s Association of Nigeria (MAN) led by Commorade Akin Oyediran during a courtesy visit in his office in Calabar.

Oyediran and members of MAN had pointed out that multiple taxation by agent of the Cross River State Government is so bad that some companies have relocated to Akwa Ibom State .

According to the MAN Chairmen, some companies had to fold up because of incessant taxation and extortion by agent of the Cross River State Government.

But reacting to the issue, the State Chairman of (IRS) Mike Akpanke said his agency has been carrying out a lot of awareness and sensitization programme across the state on the activities of multiple taxation especially local Government agents.

“We are aware of the difficulties face by MAN members which has moved from taxation to extortion,” he said.

Akpanke said the state government is taking seriously steps towards addressing the issue of multiple taxation and extortion by agent of local Government.

“We are trying to work with security agencies to ensure that those caught are brought to book and sanctioned appropriately,” he added.

He appealed to the business Community in the state to show understanding as according to him, the state government is taking the matter seriously with a view of addressing them.