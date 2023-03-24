CRIL congratulates Sanwo-Olu on re-election, charges him to reunite Lagos

The Centre for Righteous Living (CRIL), a faith-based non-governmental organisation, has charged the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, to unite the state by giving all ethnic nationalities a sense of belonging in congratulating him on his reelection.

“With the overwhelming expression of support with the people’s votes, it is a call for more works. It is an expression by the people both to appreciate you and call for more service. It is a belief and trust in your competence and capability to do more. We believe you are more than capable; you are equal to the task,” Solomon Aderigbigbe Adegbolagun, national president, CRIL stated in a statement.

Adegbolagun, who is also the President, Last Commandment Ministry and former Chairman of Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare board, stated that the governor’s hard earned victory was a well-deserved one, and a clarion call to the governor to continue his good works for the state.

“Our prayer is that God will continue to give you the strength, the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to accomplish your lofty goals for the state,” he prayed, stating that governor Sanwo-Olu by the result of the governorship election conducted by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) of March 18, 2023, was set to go for his second term in office come May 29, 2023.

The Christian leader, concerned about the heat generated by the election, also called on the reelected governor to make sure that he brings all groups in the state under a unified umbrella for peace and tranquility, like he did during his first term.

Adegbolagun also drew the attention of the governor to the needs of the masses, as well as those in the grassroots, noting that as the state grows corporately, the residents must also grow individually in terms of their welfare and personal growth and development.

“However, I wish to correct the impression alluding to the victory of the Labour Party in the Presidential Election to the Igbos and Youths. Governor Sanwo-Olu himself correctly analysed the outcome of the election to first the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu lost Lagos State because the Church rose up with Holy anger by asking her Members to vote out APC. Lagos has a largely Christian population and this played out in the outcome of the Presidential Election in Lagos. This also played out in the North Central where we have far more devoted Christians than the Southern States,” Adegbolagun stated.

He therefore, urged the Church to leverage the successful impact of the last election on raising competent, godly, and caring leaders. “So, in effect, out Igbo brethren shouldn’t be crucified for a sin they didn’t commit. However, this doesn’t say that Igbos didn’t massively vote for their own. The validity of this is seen in the governorship election when the Church pulled her support for Sanwo-Olu who is one of her own.

“We also wish to take this advantage to appeal to those that lost out in the contest to accept the results of the election in good faith, and allow peace to reign as they continue to prepare themselves for better opportunities in the future,” he said.