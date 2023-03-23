INEC fixes March 29 for Adamawa rerun election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed The date for the re-run election in Adamawa is slated for Wednesday Wednesday, March 29, 2023, as the date for rerun election in the state.

INEC declared the Adamawa state governorship elections on March 18 inconclusive Monday.

Ahmed Fintiri, the current governor of the state from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had scored 421,524 votes against Aishatu Dahiru of All Progressive People (APC) candidate with 390, 275. But a conclusion could not be reached after disputes by both parties.

If Dahiru is declared winner she would be the first female elected governor in Nigeria.