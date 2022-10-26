Court orders FG to pay Nnamdi Kanu N500 million

The Federal Government of Nigeria has been ordered to pay Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a sum of N500 million. A Federal High Court in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State issued the judgement on Wednesday. The court said the government should pay Kanu the sum as compensation for illegally kidnapping him and violating his rights as a human in Kenya.

The Court also mandated the federal government to send Kanu back to Kenya, from where he was extradited to Nigeria on June 19, 2021.

Kanu was extradited from Kenya without going through the proper procedure, according to the court presided over by Justice E. N. Anyadike, and this was a gross violation of his basic human rights.

On June 19, 2022, Kanu petitioned the court to stop his extradition from Kenya through his counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

The court is still the common man’s last resort, Ejimakor told journalists shortly after the court rulling.