Corrupt elements championing protest against us – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised concerns over a planned protest by some individuals being investigated, noting that the agency will not tolerate any breakdown of law and order.

The anti-graft agency stated that the group has been actively campaigning on social media, inciting young Nigerians, including students to take up “arms” against the EFCC.

This was made known in a statement issued by Dele Oyewale, head, media and publicity of the Commission on Wednesday.

The EFCC spokesman said that the Commission, as part of its mandate, is waging war against corruption and cybercrime. He noted that this fight became neccessary in order to protect the future of the teeming Nigerian youth.

“That future is imperiled if Nigeria degenerates further in global reckoning as a den of fraudsters” Oyewale said.

He revealed that the massive protest is being promoted as resistance to the operational activities of the Commission especially as it continues to enforce laws dealing with cybercrimes.

“The Commission, while not averse to protests by citizens, is alarmed by emerging evidence that suggest a grand design by corrupt elements under investigation or prosecution by the Commission to exploit the so-called protest to orchestrate a national uprising that may threaten the peace and security of our dear nation,” Oyewale said.

He however stated that the EFCC will not tolerate any breakdown of law and order anywhere in the country especially around its office locations.

Oyewale assured that the Commission is working with other security agencies to tame the possible unrest and maintain peace and security of Nigerians.

“The Commission, however, appeals to parents, guardians and heads of tertiary institutions to take responsibility in ensuring that their wards are not recruited to be used as cannon fodder in a proxy war against the Commission by vested corrupt interests,” the EFCC spokesman said.