Cooking gas price drops 6.71% to N4,068 — NBS

The retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) dropped by 6.71 percent on a month-on-month basis to N4,068 in June 2023, from N4,361 in May 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

On a year-on-year basis, it dropped by 3.56 percent from N4,218 in June 2022.

In terms of state profiling, Kwara state recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N4,750, followed by Niger with N4,691, and Zamfara with N4,683.

In contrast, Ondo recorded the lowest price at N3,288, followed by Ekiti and Nasarawa with N3,288 and N3,365 respectively.

The NBS also reported that the North-Central zone had the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cooking gas at N4,422, followed by the North-West with N4,260, while the South-West recorded the lowest at N3,709.

Additionally, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas decreased by 4.35 percent on a month-on-month basis to N9,123 in June 2023 from N9,5378 in May 2023

On a year-on-year basis, this fell by 3.82 percent from N9,486 in June 2022.

According to the report, Cross River state recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cooking gas at N10,096, followed by Ogun state with N9,876 and Anambra state with N9,833.

On the other hand, the lowest average price was recorded in Adamawa state with N7,500, followed by Zamfara and Borno states with N7,929 and N8,000 respectively.